ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida GOP Rakes In $10.27 Million

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyQym_0k9pDS4t00 TFP File Photo

The Republican Party of Florida collected about $10.27 million from Nov. 4 through Dec. 31, including $1 million in contributions from the state’s two largest electric utilities, according to a newly filed finance report.

The contributions ranged from the closing days of the 2022 election campaign to the days leading up to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Jan. 3 inauguration.

It is unclear from the report how many of the contributions were tied to the inauguration.

In the news: Federal Court In Florida To Weigh Transportation Mask Mandate

But Florida Power & Light made a $1 million contribution to the party on Dec. 30, while Duke Energy made a $1 million contribution on Dec. 16, according to the report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

In all, the party received 25 contributions of at least $100,000 during the nearly two-month period.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Gen. John Haas as Adjutant General of Florida

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party

DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
151K+
Followers
20K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy