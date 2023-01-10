Florida GOP Rakes In $10.27 Million

TFP File Photo

The Republican Party of Florida collected about $10.27 million from Nov. 4 through Dec. 31, including $1 million in contributions from the state’s two largest electric utilities, according to a newly filed finance report.

The contributions ranged from the closing days of the 2022 election campaign to the days leading up to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Jan. 3 inauguration.

It is unclear from the report how many of the contributions were tied to the inauguration.

But Florida Power & Light made a $1 million contribution to the party on Dec. 30, while Duke Energy made a $1 million contribution on Dec. 16, according to the report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

In all, the party received 25 contributions of at least $100,000 during the nearly two-month period.

