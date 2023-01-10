Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, and Mattias Ekholm
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Dylan Larkin should get eight years from the Red Wings. David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Detroit Red Wings pending free agent Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Irfaan Gaffar: “We’ll start with the...
Bruins finally lose home game in regulation, blanked by Kraken
The Boston Bruins have been shockingly successful this season, rolling to a 32-4-4 record as they hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. As well as the Bruins had played overall, they were a remarkable 19-0-3 in their first 22 home games. Final. pic.twitter.com/Ft2l9269EI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2023 "They were just a little […] The post Bruins finally lose home game in regulation, blanked by Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Auston Matthews misses second-straight game vs. Red Wings
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was a surprise scratch on Wednesday night in the win against the 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators. With the Maple Leafs set to play the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings, Sheldon Keefe refused to go into much detail about the nature […] The post Auston Matthews misses second-straight game vs. Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers get key Chris Kreider injury update after early exit vs. Wild
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider exited Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild after picking up an upper-body injury. Ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Dallas Stars, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has already ruled Kreider out, though he indicated he’s not anticipating a long absence for the 2022 NHL All-Star. Via Mollie Walker, Gallant said he doesn’t expect Kreider is dealing with a long-term injury.
FOX Sports
Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers
Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny's hat trick propels Flyers past Capitals
Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday. Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter...
FOX Sports
Habs forward Gallagher out 6 weeks with lower-body injury
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens said Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Missing Gallagher’s Leadership
The Montreal Canadiens have had to face a difficult stretch of games since the beginning of Dec. 2022. Since that date, they hold the third-worst record in the NHL going 5-12-2 for a points percentage of .316. This is concerning, even if you want the team to lose and have a better chance at winning the draft lottery for a shot at adding 17-year-old phenom, Connor Bedard.
Yardbarker
Red Wings snap losing skid in wild 7-5 win over Jets
Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider recorded a career-high four assists and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing skid while ending the Winnipeg Jets' five-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist (one assist), Dominik...
Yardbarker
Canadiens F Brendan Gallagher out at least six weeks
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Gallagher has missed the last three games after being injured in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Gallagher,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings look to build on momentum against Leafs
There have been plenty of nights this season where the Detroit Red Wings have lost but felt they deserved better. It was the other way around in their last outing, and now they hope it's the start of a winning run. Detroit, which hosts Toronto on Thursday, snapped a three-game...
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
A pair of teams seeking more victories in the win column will face off on the ice in the Windy City as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks for some Thursday night action. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Blackhawks prediction and pick will be revealed. It is […] The post NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Kane lands on Blackhawks IR, but there’s a silver lining
The Chicago Blackhawks are in full tank mode in the 2022-23 NHL season, and things worsened for the team after Patrick Kane went down with an injury earlier this month. Kane has been dealing with a lower-body injury and now the Blackhawks have officially placed him on IR, retroactive to Jan. 3, when he sustained […] The post Patrick Kane lands on Blackhawks IR, but there’s a silver lining appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild
The Minnesota Wild are in New York on Tuesday night, meaning enforcer Ryan Reaves will be back at his old stomping grounds following his early-season trade. Ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden, Reaves was asked if he expected any of his former teammates to challenge him to a fight. In response, Reaves’ savagely […] The post Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overtime Elite: How to watch Amen Thompson, City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz
The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 Overtime Elite season. The two best teams in the league will face each other on Friday, which should be a must-see event for basketball lovers. Led by a potential top-three NBA Draft pick in 2023 in Amen Thompson and his twin […] The post Overtime Elite: How to watch Amen Thompson, City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic gets concerning injury update vs. Clippers
The Denver Nuggets could be without the two-time reigning MVP for Friday’s highly anticipated matchup with another Western Conference contender. Nikola Jokic is officially listed as questionable on the injury report for his team’s game against the LA Clippers due to management of a nagging injury to his right wrist. Jokic originally suffered the injury […] The post Nikola Jokic gets concerning injury update vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The truth behind Zach Lavine’s relationship with Billy Donovan amid Bulls trade speculation
The Chicago Bulls dealt with some early drama this season when Zach LaVine was upset over head coach Billy Donovan benching him in mid-November, but it looks like the two have repaired their relationship to a certain extent. Well, kind of. LaVine is playing a lot better as of late,...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0