ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
ARIZONA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses “for nearly every profession” Wednesday. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Gov. Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
ARIZONA STATE
wnax.com

Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech

South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
tsln.com

South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions

To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
LAS VEGAS, NV
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she wants to save employers $18 million worth of contributions to the state unemployment fund, while announcing other new proposals and reiterating her support for previously announced plans as she delivered her annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Pierre. “For four years we have made South […] The post Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

State of the Tribes address: Food security, education, and voter equality among priorities

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chairman of the Great Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Peter Lengkeek, delivered the State of the Tribes address Thursday. Lengkeek spoke of what he saw as the most pertinent areas of concern and progress for the nine sovereign tribes of South Dakota. Among these were food security, education, timely and adequate emergency services, voter equality, and collaboration with non-tribal leaders.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy