dakotanewsnow.com
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
KELOLAND TV
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office
Governor Kristi Noem has updated her staff page to feature her new press secretary, Amelia Joy. Team Noem dedicates one sentence to Joy’s education and two to her baton-twirling:. Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year...
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
SD lawmakers react to Noem’s pro-family push
Republican legislators, who hold super-majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, responded to the Republican governor's 37-minute message with both favor and caution.
dakotanewsnow.com
State Senator: Time to use state funds for child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The child care industry in South Dakota is still in a crisis, according to those in the field and one lawmaker in Pierre determined to fix it. It will be a tough fix, said Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), because, as he claims,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses “for nearly every profession” Wednesday. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Gov. Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
wnax.com
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
tsln.com
South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions
To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech
Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she wants to save employers $18 million worth of contributions to the state unemployment fund, while announcing other new proposals and reiterating her support for previously announced plans as she delivered her annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Pierre. “For four years we have made South […] The post Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
State of the Tribes address: Food security, education, and voter equality among priorities
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chairman of the Great Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Peter Lengkeek, delivered the State of the Tribes address Thursday. Lengkeek spoke of what he saw as the most pertinent areas of concern and progress for the nine sovereign tribes of South Dakota. Among these were food security, education, timely and adequate emergency services, voter equality, and collaboration with non-tribal leaders.
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
PIERRE, S.D. - PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota is short on lawyers, and it is impacting lower income, rural defendants more than anyone else in the state. But for State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it is not enough to give University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates a ticket out of the Bar exam.
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Secretary of State Monae Johnson wants “summer study” committee to look at election security
PIERRE, S.D. - From receptionist, to the state’s top election official, Monae Johnson has worked in and around the Secretary of State’s office for more than a decade. “I think it is an amazing perspective to have, because we have always had so many documents that come in daily,” Johnson said of her unique experience.
KELOLAND TV
Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
