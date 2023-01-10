PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve got messy weather in the forecast overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow, looking to impact the morning commute. A low-pressure system is currently sitting off to our south and west, with snow showers working out ahead of the main system this evening. This will lead to scattered snow showers for the next few hours, before more widespread activity is expected to fill in going into the early morning hours of Friday. Cold air looks to remain in place, resulting in heavier bands of snow before sunrise, with warmer temperatures allowing for snow to transition over to rain late morning and into the early afternoon. As shower activity wraps up tomorrow evening, rain and mixed precip showers transition back over to snow showers, leaving us with cloudy skies and isolated snow shower chances going into Saturday.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO