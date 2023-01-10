Read full article on original website
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - New developments in the story of the “indefinite closure” of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center. The City of Presque Isle has condemned the building, but there are former employees still living there. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard spoke with some of those people who are facing homelessness come Friday.
Presque Isle International Airport Impacted By Nationwide FAA Outage
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -All Traffic was stopped at Presque Isle International Airport for nearly 12 hours after a nationwide system outage at the FAA that grounded flights from coast to coast this morning. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to the Presque Isle Airport Manager to learn more about how it impacted the County.
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
Storm Closings and Cancellations – Aroostook County (Jan. 12-13)
Heavy snow and freezing rain will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday as the first major January storm hits Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations. The list will be updated frequently. School Cancellations, Closures and Delays:. Due to the impending bad...
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the doors locked, the lights off, and signs on the door stating “We are Closed Indefinitely”, the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center seems to have checked out. The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center closed it’s doors indefinitely and allegedly without...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
NMCC’s first semester of the Free College initiative
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Community colleges around the state of Maine have completed the first semester where students could take advantage of the Free College initiative. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with Northern Maine Community College and has the story. In April, Maine governor Janet Mills...
Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wintry Mix to Aroostook County
A storm bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, before mixing with or changing to freezing rain or rain in many areas on Friday. The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm Thursday to around...
Beaulieu and Tanguay prepare for World University Games
LAKE PLACID, New York (WAGM) - Two County Biathletes will be competing in the World University games that start this week in Lake Placid, New York. Sarah Beaulieu of Fort Fairfield and Dolcie Tanguay of Fort Kent were selected by the USBA to compete in the international competition. (Sarah Beaulieu):”...
Star City Syndicate hosts benefit concert for the Aroostook House of Comfort
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Star City Syndicate held a benefit concert this past Saturday with proceeds going towards the Aroostook House of comfort. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. Many gathered at the Caribou Performing Arts Center for a benefit concert by the band...
Heavy Snow Overnight Tonight Leads to a Messy Morning Commute Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve got messy weather in the forecast overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow, looking to impact the morning commute. A low-pressure system is currently sitting off to our south and west, with snow showers working out ahead of the main system this evening. This will lead to scattered snow showers for the next few hours, before more widespread activity is expected to fill in going into the early morning hours of Friday. Cold air looks to remain in place, resulting in heavier bands of snow before sunrise, with warmer temperatures allowing for snow to transition over to rain late morning and into the early afternoon. As shower activity wraps up tomorrow evening, rain and mixed precip showers transition back over to snow showers, leaving us with cloudy skies and isolated snow shower chances going into Saturday.
Clouds Increase Tomorrow Ahead of Bigger System Expected Friday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the weakening area of high pressure that sat over New England during the day today. This will continue to exit to our north, as our next low-pressure system approaches from the southwest. This low is expected to track off to the west during the day Friday, resulting in snow showers to start, transitioning over to rain showers during the afternoon. Cold air is expected to return for Friday evening, resulting in a change back over to snow for many spots before the system wraps up and exits the region during the morning hours of Saturday.
A Cloudy Day to Start with a Return to the Sunshine Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we started the day off under the cloud cover and remaining dry, but once we headed into the evening hours, we saw some snow showers develop. Most spots were able to have a few inches accumulate onto the roadways creating some slick travel overnight. We were left with some isolated snow showers earlier on this morning and that will be the case through the course of the morning. Eventually by this afternoon and evening I am expecting us to see some breaks in the clouds.
Snowdogs meet Wildcats
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was an exciring afternoon at Presque Isle high school. The Snowdogs and Presque Isle girls varsity teams were on the hardwood. This is an event that everyone looks forward to each and every year. From high fives to a lot of smiles. The Snowdogs were...
A Chilly Start to the Morning with Plenty of Sunshine Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday, we started the morning off with some enhanced cloud cover and isolated snow showers. Once we got into the afternoon, clouds broke apart a bit quicker than I was originally thinking. Clearing skies have continued this morning which has allowed our temperatures to plummet.
Presque Isle Wildcats adapting to new system
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball team has had a very difficult first part of the schedule taking on some of the top teams in Class B. The team also has a new coach this year and they are still learning Coach Dillon Kingsbury’s system and style of play.
Fort Kent Warriors Boys Show They’re Once Again A Team Not To Be Taken Lightly
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent Warriors boys’ basketball team is once again around the top of the standings in The Class C North. With the loss of Mr. Basketball Semifinalist Austin Delisle to Graduation, The Warriors will lean on their senior leadership and turn to a new focus as they battle for a chance at the gold ball. Jonathon Eigenmann has the stoy.
