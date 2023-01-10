ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Upscale New York City-Style Martini Bar, Exclusive Members-Only Lounge Opening in Doylestown

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via Jeff Werner

The new lounge will feature a New York City-style atmosphere and drink selection.

A unique and exclusive establishment will soon see a new location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about the new spot. Jeff Werner wrote about the upcoming establishment for the Doylestown Patch.

The Lounge at Frost, a New York-style Martini bar and an exclusive members-only lounge, is set to open in Doylestown in mid-January. The upscale establishment will be located downtown, across from Rakkii Ramen, and will feature a public lounge on the first floor and a members-only lounge plus a dining experience on the second floor.

“Frost is something very different that Doylestown does not have,” said managing partner Uri Abrams. “We don’t want to be another bar. This is going to be a New York-style Martini lounge – very high end, very exclusive with a great vibe. And upstairs is going to be a lounge that’s membership only.”

The first floor will be more informal. It will have TVs for special sporting events and live music on select evenings. The second floor will be more sophisticated and quieter, making it a perfect spot for meetings with clients and colleagues.

Both levels will serve an extensive selection of house-made infusions, rare wines, and a menu of light fusion fare, among many other offerings.

“Frost is going to be the place to be in Doylestown,” said Abrams.

Read more about The Lounge at Frost in the Doylestown Patch.

