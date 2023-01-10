Read full article on original website
New Ann Arbor location will ‘catapult’ brand, Taystee’s Burgers owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The owner of Ann Arbor’s new Taystee’s Burgers restaurant hopes his location will catapult the brand to success. Taystee’s Burgers is opening at 2689 Ann Arbor Saline Road on Friday, Jan. 13. The burger joint also has locations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan
Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location
JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Take a Look Inside This Medieval Castle in Oakland County, Michigan
Holy cow…..a medieval castle complete with drawbridge, secret passageways, stone towers, trap doors, and more…..sits in Oakland County. Worth a few million dollars. This mammoth structure is, according to a realtor, “as close to a modern-day representation of a European castle as you can probably imagine.”. Living...
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts
As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
Dexter Ice Fest plans to bring more than 80 sculptures to Monument Park
DEXTER, MI -- Bundle up and get ready to check out more than 80 sculptures at Dexter’s fourth-annual Ice Fest. The family-friendly festival is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Dexter’s Monument Park. Activities are planned for throughout the day, as well as treats like hot chocolate and s’mores.
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
The painting called 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October. According to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a private art collector purchased the painting back in 2017.
‘American Pickers’ films two episodes in Michigan with rocker Jack White
DETROIT - One of the History Channel’s most popular shows has filmed not one, but two episodes in Michigan with Detroit rocker Jack White. White teams up with Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Dave Ohrt from “American Pickers,” the squad known for restoring forgotten relics. The first of two episodes featuring White debuts tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Drilling in downtown Ann Arbor marks next step for proposed 18-story high-rise
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is doing more investigation into subsurface conditions at the site of a high-rise development the city is planning next to the Blake Transit Center. Dennis Dahlmann, the last developer to propose redeveloping the downtown property, told the city in 2015 an environmental assessment...
thesuntimesnews.com
Don't Miss the Dexter Ice Fest on Jan. 21
As if it wasn’t already (ahem), cool enough, the Dexter Ice Fest is back bigger and better yet. Enjoy hot cocoa at the Gazebo, s'more bonfire pits, and (fingers crossed) maybe do a little ice skating. Live ice-sculpting demos begin at 10 am and go throughout the afternoon. This...
After 2-year mission trip, Michigan OL shows promise in first season back
Excuses from college football players for being out of shape heading into preseason camp are rarely accepted by coaches. Michigan’s Andrew Gentry was an exception this year. The freshman offensive lineman arrived in Ann Arbor in June about two weeks after returning from a two-year mission in Orem, Utah for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Detroit News
Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
