ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
rejournals.com

Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan

Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location

JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub

YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts

As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘American Pickers’ films two episodes in Michigan with rocker Jack White

DETROIT - One of the History Channel’s most popular shows has filmed not one, but two episodes in Michigan with Detroit rocker Jack White. White teams up with Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Dave Ohrt from “American Pickers,” the squad known for restoring forgotten relics. The first of two episodes featuring White debuts tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Don't Miss the Dexter Ice Fest on Jan. 21

As if it wasn’t already (ahem), cool enough, the Dexter Ice Fest is back bigger and better yet. Enjoy hot cocoa at the Gazebo, s'more bonfire pits, and (fingers crossed) maybe do a little ice skating. Live ice-sculpting demos begin at 10 am and go throughout the afternoon. This...
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years

A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy