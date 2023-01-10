ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Hobbs News-Sun carrier shot while delivering newspapers

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the Hobbs News-Sun Facebook page , a carrier for the newspaper was shot early Tuesday morning while delivering papers. The shooting happened in the area of North Marland and East Alameda.

The carrier was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to the Hobbs News-Sun. They say the shooting appears to be random. Hobbs police says no one is in custody and they are still investigating the incident.

