Fortune

One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now

Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
CAR AND DRIVER

$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now

A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
KHOU

Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Nevada Current

Equity-rich Americans tap homes for cash as debt spikes

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity on average, and are putting it to work, in some cases to pay for necessities.   “Rates have gone up, so if you just want to get some cash out, it’s worth just getting an equity loan,” says Brian Almero of Highland […] The post Equity-rich Americans tap homes for cash as debt spikes  appeared first on Nevada Current.
WBUR

Inflation forces Americans to rely more on credit cards and loans

Employers added more than 230,000 jobs in December, another sign of continued strength in the labor market. But census data show inflation is forcing Americans to rely more on credit cards and loans to cover growing expenses. Senior editor at Bloomberg Michael Regan joins Here & Now's Celeste Headlee.
Business Insider

3 simple steps that helped me pay off $11,000 of debt in 2022

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. 2022 is the second year of a...
AOL Corp

IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap, but few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.

Most of the news on inflation has been bad, but retirement savers may have been given a silver lining – if they’re savers and if they can afford to take advantage of it. The IRS lifted last year by a record amount the cap on how much people can sock away in retirement accounts on a tax-deferred basis, mostly because of soaring inflation.
The Independent

£268bn of household savings sitting in zero-interest accounts

Around £268 billion of households’ money is sitting in accounts paying zero interest, according to analysis by a building society.Coventry Building Society said around a fifth (21%) of households’ savings in flexible and easily accessible accounts is deposited in accounts where no interest is being paid.At a time of high inflation, the real value of money sitting in 0% accounts is being eroded sharply.While interest-paying accounts may not match inflation, they may at least offset some of its impacts.The Society analysed Bank of England data to make the findings.We expect money going into zero-paying easy access accounts to lower as...
Fortune

The 10 best free checking accounts of January 2023

We compared fee free checking accounts across minimum balance requirements, APYs, branch and ATM access, and more. Fees can have a way of eating into your budget if you’re not paying close attention to them. A few dollars here and there can add up and make it difficult to save or have extra funds available to set aside for your longer-term financial goals.
