3M and Edifecs Team to Promote ‘Value-Based’ Healthcare
Health technology company Edifecs and 3M are collaborating to promote value-based payment models in healthcare. The companies say their joint effort combines 3M Health Information Systems tools with “Edifecs’ stable and scalable value-based care platform,” as 3M Global Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Wadhwa said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) news release.
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
Healthcare IT News
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
aiexpress.io
Accessible Business Analytics Set to Be a Boon for Small Businesses
It’s laborious to overestimate the worth that knowledge insights have come to symbolize to at present’s companies. Investments in analytics tech have risen commensurately, with some 73 % of respondents telling IDC that they anticipate to spend extra on data-focused software program than every other class in 2023.
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
programminginsider.com
Is It the Right Time to Invest in Multifamily Real Estate?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. It’s no secret that the multifamily real estate investing market is booming. As one of the few industries that have shown consistent growth over the past decade, it’s wise to invest in this lucrative market if you’re looking for long-term returns on your investment.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
Medagadget.com
Medical Simulation Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,864.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2023 and 2028 | Nasco, Simulaids Inc., Simulab Corporation, Mentice AB
In 2021, the world market of medical simulation was evaluated as US$ 1,712.0 million and is expected to be valued at US$ 3,864.2 million by the year 2028 at a 12.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Due to the increase in frequency of chronic diseases involving surgeries, globally and growing concerns over safety of patients, world medical simulation market is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be boosted due to growing demand for increasing adoption of nominally invasive surgeries or nominally invasive treatments. However, the rise of the world medical simulation market is hampered due to various factors like scarcity of skilled professionals, high price of simulators and security concerns.
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
DVM 360
Esaote North America unveils Magnifico Vet open MRI system
New imaging solution provides breakthrough veterinary MRI technology. Esaote North America, Inc has released its Magnifico Vet MRI system, a new imaging solution that offers diagnostic efficacy in a variety of veterinary hospitals. According to a company release,1 this product is an efficient vet-centric scanner created for imaging animals of...
salestechstar.com
EarlyBirds Can Help with Retail E Commerce Innovation such as Capability Mapping
EarlyBirds, has created open innovation ecosystem platform with services where innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can meet and collaborate to discover ways to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help with retail e-commerce innovation, such as capability mapping.
hstoday.us
NCSC-UK Releases Guidance on Using MSP for Administering Cloud Services
The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) has released a blog post, Using MSPs to administer your cloud services, that provides organizations security considerations for using a third party, such as a managed service provider (MSP), to administer cloud services. Contracting with an MSP for cloud service management has become an increasingly appealing option for organizations.
