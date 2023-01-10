In 2021, the world market of medical simulation was evaluated as US$ 1,712.0 million and is expected to be valued at US$ 3,864.2 million by the year 2028 at a 12.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Due to the increase in frequency of chronic diseases involving surgeries, globally and growing concerns over safety of patients, world medical simulation market is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be boosted due to growing demand for increasing adoption of nominally invasive surgeries or nominally invasive treatments. However, the rise of the world medical simulation market is hampered due to various factors like scarcity of skilled professionals, high price of simulators and security concerns.

