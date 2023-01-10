ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
BET

Reggie Bush Headlines New Inductees To College Football Hall Of Fame

College football celebrated one of its star’s gridiron achievements despite taking back its highest award for individual performance over an NCAA rule infraction. The Associated Press reported that Reggie Bush, USC’s electrifying running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, was among 18 players named Monday (Jan. 9) to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
SELMA, AL
NFL

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Jim Harbaugh isn't the only coach from the college ranks getting a look from the Denver Broncos. Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett has offered a...
DENVER, CO

