Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Wild Card Weekend
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for the Wild Card Round.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Wednesday, January 12, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS drama “Daktari,” which was filmed in Africa, debuted in 1966. It aired for four seasons…”The Night Stalker” starring Darren McGavin was first televised on ABC as a TV movie in 1972. It led to the weekly series “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” in 1974, but that only ran for one season. Yet, it remains a cult favorite and it provided the inspiration for “The X-Files” on Fox…Considered America’s first reality television series, “An American Family” premiered on PBS in 1973. The 12-episode docuseries chronicled the trials and tribulations of the Loud family. Crews filmed the clan across a 7-month period in 1971…“Gunsmoke” spinoff, “Dirty Sally”, starring Jeanette Nolan, opened on CBS in 1974. It was described as a comical half-hour western and ran for 14 episodes…Educational program “The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross” premiered on PBS in 1983. Its original run of episodes lasted 11 years; it still airs in reruns, as of today…Made-for TV movie “Evil in Clear River” aired on ABC in 1988. It starred Lindsay Wagner…Broadcast network The WB opened in 1995 with the inaugural episode of sitcom “The Wayans Bros”…Jon Stewart replaced Craig Kilborn as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 1999…Kids comedy “Drake & Josh” starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004. It aired for five seasons across three years.
Comments / 0