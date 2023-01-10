To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS drama “Daktari,” which was filmed in Africa, debuted in 1966. It aired for four seasons…”The Night Stalker” starring Darren McGavin was first televised on ABC as a TV movie in 1972. It led to the weekly series “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” in 1974, but that only ran for one season. Yet, it remains a cult favorite and it provided the inspiration for “The X-Files” on Fox…Considered America’s first reality television series, “An American Family” premiered on PBS in 1973. The 12-episode docuseries chronicled the trials and tribulations of the Loud family. Crews filmed the clan across a 7-month period in 1971…“Gunsmoke” spinoff, “Dirty Sally”, starring Jeanette Nolan, opened on CBS in 1974. It was described as a comical half-hour western and ran for 14 episodes…Educational program “The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross” premiered on PBS in 1983. Its original run of episodes lasted 11 years; it still airs in reruns, as of today…Made-for TV movie “Evil in Clear River” aired on ABC in 1988. It starred Lindsay Wagner…Broadcast network The WB opened in 1995 with the inaugural episode of sitcom “The Wayans Bros”…Jon Stewart replaced Craig Kilborn as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 1999…Kids comedy “Drake & Josh” starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004. It aired for five seasons across three years.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO