Governor announces new office to coordinate Micron project in Town of Clay
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of her State of the State announcements, Governor Kathy Hochul is creating an office dedicated to the expansion of the semiconductor industry in New York. Specifically, the “Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration” will coordinate the work of independent agencies within...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
Laredo's No Border Wall Coalition says state is preying on low-income communities. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new barriers near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from opponents.
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state...
Could the severe weather affecting California also affect the Twin Tiers?
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Over in California, severe weather has recently struck the state with heavy rainfall, flooding, mudslides, and damaged trees and houses. The series of severe weather events across California have started with an atmospheric river, which then transitioned into a bomb cyclone. What is the difference between the two?
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/12/23)
Clouds with us yet again today and we have some mixed showers moving through this morning. We get a break from the showers throughout the morning before rain moves in this afternoon and into tonight. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures today rise well above average.
