Palatka, FL

CITY OF PALATKA OFFICES CLOSED JANUARY 16, 2023; GARBAGE PICK-UP SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

For more information on office closures, contact Sunni Krantz, City Clerk at 386-329-0100 or skrantz@palatka-fl.gov. For more information on Sanitation pick up, contact Public Works at 386-329-0107. RE: CITY OF PALATKA OFFICES CLOSED JANUARY 16, 2023; GARBAGE PICK-UP SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED. Palatka City Hall, Police Department lobby, Public Works, Cemeteries, Gas...
