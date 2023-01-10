NOTICE is hereby given the City Commission of the City of Palatka, Florida, will hear Ordinances 2023-02, 03, and 04 at its regular meetings at 6:00 PM on January 26, 2023 and February 9, 2023 at City Hall, 201 N. 2nd St., Palatka, FL, 32177. Ordinance 2023-02 is to rezone...

