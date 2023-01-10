Read full article on original website
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
January Special at Hedgehog.INK! Book Store, Downtown Fort Scott. Purchase tickets TODAY for the Jeff Leeson Comedy Tour, click image below for Eventbrite!. Fundraiser for the new Splash Pad in Fort Scott.
The FS Landmark Meeting is Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Landbank will meet on Monday, January 16th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting will be made available via the City’s YouTube channel at City of Fort Scott.
Local Producers Featured at Makers Market This Saturday
The first Makers Market, hosted by Mmm Flavor Shop owners Emelia Whiteaker and Addi Foster is this Saturday, January 14th from 10 am to 3 pm. The event is in the Cloverleaf Event Center at the Bourbon County Fairgrounds on South Horton Street. “This is for people who produce and...
Mary Kay Consultant Open House Jan. 15
Come and enjoy an at home experience with your local. There will be hot coco, coffee, peppermint sticks, and cookies!. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members
JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
FSHS Thespian Troupe #7365 Receives State Honors
The Fort Scott High School Thespian Troupe #7365 attended the KS State Thespian Festival on Jan. 5-7 in Wichita, KS and received a number of honors. The troupe received the highest honor a troupe can receive, the Gold Honor Troupe Award, for the seventh consecutive year. The honor reflects the performances, community involvement, student leadership, and high standards a troupe achieves throughout the year. Troupe Historian Cooper George, a sophomore, created the honor troupe presentation that earned the award.
Obituary of Eleanor Rogers
Eleanor Faye Rogers, age 88, resident of Mapleton, KS, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Medicalodge of Fort Scott, KS. She was born on February 1, 1934, in Blue Mound, KS, the daughter of Glenn and Reta Dizmang McGee. She married Harold Rogers on May 18, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2001. Eleanor enjoyed growing flowers, especially roses. She served many years working for the Bourbon County Democrats. She was a 60-year member of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Mapleton Methodist Church.
Obituary of Anna Mae Smith
Anna Mae Smith, age 92, resident of Fort Scott, KS, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Guest Home Estates in Fort Scott. She was born May 15, 1930, in Hiattville, KS, the daughter of Albert and Sarah Hixon Powell. She graduated from Hepler, KS High School. She married Neil Smith on April 1, 1951, in Eureka Springs, AR. He preceded her in death in 1992. Anna worked for Key Industries for over 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, collecting magazines and books, bird watching and attending auctions. She took care of her family, making sure all needs were met. She especially loved weekends spoiling the grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
The Flanagan Group – Keller Williams Realty Elevate
The Flanagan Group has been the top performing real-estate group in Joplin since 2016, having sold a total 687 properties in 2021 alone. Our expert team, with more than 110 years of combined experience, has access to the resources needed to give our customers the personalized service and attention they need to successfully buy or sell a home.
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Obituary of Mary “Zibbie” Grove
Mary Elizabeth “Zibbie” Grove, 97, formerly of Fort Scott, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at Kingswood Manor, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born September 28, 1925, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin Hezekiah Coe, Sr., and. Katherine Lucille (Bittner) Coe. She married Charles...
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
Co-workers set up a Go-Fund-Me account for local Walmart employee to retire
JOPLIN, Mo - Bruce Winch or "Padre" as he's known -- is a Joplin Walmart door greeter. He has been working at Walmart almost two years now. Co-workers say he puts a smile on everyone's face. The 75 year old's coworkers set up a go-fund-me to help him retire because...
The high rise in egg prices
CARL JUNCTION, M0 - The price of eggs has been especially high in the new year and it's impacting local businesses. People are scrambling to local residents who are raising their own chickens to get eggs. According to the USDA, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs rose up to...
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart
Cherokee County Clerk Rebecca Brassart renewed her oath of office for her next term. Judge Maradeth Frederick issued the oath Monday in the District Courtroom. After renewing her oath of office as Cherokee County Clerk, Rebecca Brassart administered the oath to County Attorney Nathan Coleman Monday. Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle-Frazier reaffirmed her oath of office Monday in the…
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
MoDOT shares traffic impact for I-49 closure near Nevada, Mo
NEVADA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says lane closures should be expected on Tuesday, January 10th so workers crash clean-up crews can work on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada. MoDOT officials say crews will work from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Vernon County routes D & M near Mile Marker...
McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football
WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
