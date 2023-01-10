Anna Mae Smith, age 92, resident of Fort Scott, KS, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Guest Home Estates in Fort Scott. She was born May 15, 1930, in Hiattville, KS, the daughter of Albert and Sarah Hixon Powell. She graduated from Hepler, KS High School. She married Neil Smith on April 1, 1951, in Eureka Springs, AR. He preceded her in death in 1992. Anna worked for Key Industries for over 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, collecting magazines and books, bird watching and attending auctions. She took care of her family, making sure all needs were met. She especially loved weekends spoiling the grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.

