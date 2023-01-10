ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liaF6_0k9pAIJo00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.

According to the Seventh Solicitor’s Office, Shelia Denise Lebron, 55, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Monday.

Lebron shot Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the couple’s Stonecrest Drive home in the Roebuck community on Feb. 2, 2020, the solicitor’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Brian in the kitchen of the home with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

During their investigation, deputies found text messages that documented marital difficulties.

The solicitor’s office said Brian was in the process of moving his clothing and other personal items out of the house when he was shot. More personal belongings were found in his car.

Lebron will have to serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 8

Bobbie Pyle
2d ago

20 yrs. was not enough for killing somebody. What do U have to do to really get justice in these day's? The man's life is over with, and she is still breathing. She should be on death roe. Not for 10 _30 yrs....That is not Justice. ...Justice is when U take a life, U should have to give your life up to. That is JUSTICE...WHAT DO U HAVE TO DO TO GET JUSTICE, THESE DAY'S??

Reply(1)
6
Related
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WYFF4.com

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A fugitive wanted for the murder of another man has been arrested in the Upstate. Nathan Olsen, 40, was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Indian Ridge Court, in Fountain Inn, according to police in Mansfield, Ohio. Olsen was a fugitive wanted...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed

SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated:...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
cleveland19.com

Mansfield murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan Olsen, 40, has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with an Oct. 22, 2022 Mansfield murder. According to police, Olsen is accused of murdering Antonyo Powell on Antibus Place in Mansfield. On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task...
MANSFIELD, OH
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy