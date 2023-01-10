Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
KMBC.com
KCPS will close only 2 schools instead of 10 under new revised Blueprint 2030 recommendation
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — All 10 schools will not be shut down in the Kansas City, Missouri, school district under the district'sfinal blueprint 2030 recommendation that the board of education unveiled Wednesday night. Both Longfellow and Troost elementary will be the schools to close under the revised new plan.
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City Public School District to present revised Blueprint 2030 plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District will present its revised Blueprint 2030 plan tonight. It's a series of long-term strategies that include the closure of ten schools and many other changes. The closures will dominate the conversation when it comes to any reworking of the...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Public School Board Treasurer resigns
Indian Mound resident Manny Abarca resigned from his seat on the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) Board of Education on December 31 to be sworn into his newly elected seat at Jackson County. Abarca was elected to represent KCPS Sub-District 3 in 2019 to serve through 2025, and was also...
Kansas City Public Schools only calling for two schools to close now
After criticism, Kansas City Public Schools now only plans to close two buildings -- Longfellow and Troost elementary schools -- instead of 10.
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Board of Education President Says Rethinking Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Ahead
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead…
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence’s police review board, work group anxious to move forward; 3 members have resigned
Frustration abounds as a community board created to advise the Lawrence Police Department and oversee complaints has made little progress in more than a year, and a new work group has yet to meet. In addition, Sanjay Mishra and Tonia Salvini, who had served on the Community Police Review Board...
Olathe School District shares update on new alert system
The Olathe Public Schools board will get an update on its CrisisAlert system that was implemented after a shooting at Olathe East High School.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas City Aviation Department hosting 1st of 4 job fairs Monday
The Kansas City Aviation Department is hosting a job fair Monday. It is one of four jobs the department will be hosting in the leadup to the new terminal opening in March.
Kansas City Council to vote on forming reparations commission
Kansas City is moving ahead with discussions to pay reparations for the history of slavery and segregation in the city.
KMBC.com
Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
How venomous voices from right-wing radio radicalized Kansas and the rest of America
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. For better than half a lifetime, I’ve […] The post How venomous voices from right-wing radio radicalized Kansas and the rest of America appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
KMBC.com
Even as inflation eases, rising food costs are still stressful for families
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food is one of the few expenses that continues to go up. Between New Year’s resolutions and just a desire to live healthier for many people, it all starts with what they put in the cart at the grocery store. It’s hard enough to...
