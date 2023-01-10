Following back-to-back national championships, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the draft via his personal Twitter account on Thursday. Facing an explosive TCU offense that included wide receiver Quinton Johnston, widely considered to be the top draft-eligible wideout and a possible top 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ringo allowed just one catch for five yards, making a tackle and helping the Dawgs' defense shut down a player who was coming off 163 yards and a touchdown on Michigan in the CFP semifinal.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO