Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
BREAKING: Kelee Ringo Officially Announces Draft Decision
Kelee Ringo, the player responsible for one of Georgia's most iconic plays, is headed to the NFL Draft.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company for using likeness without permission
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher filed a lawsuit against a Houston-based hair transplant company that allegedly used his likeness without his permission.
Georgia football: Kelee Ringo declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Following back-to-back national championships, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the draft via his personal Twitter account on Thursday. Facing an explosive TCU offense that included wide receiver Quinton Johnston, widely considered to be the top draft-eligible wideout and a possible top 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ringo allowed just one catch for five yards, making a tackle and helping the Dawgs' defense shut down a player who was coming off 163 yards and a touchdown on Michigan in the CFP semifinal.
Pros, cons of Spencer Rattler not entering NFL draft, returning to South Carolina football
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to play for the Gamecocks in 2023, a huge victory for the program's rise under coach Shane Beamer. In his first year at South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC), the Oklahoma transfer passed for 3,026 yards...
prosportsextra.com
Former USC Heisman Trophy Winning RB Passes Away
Former USC RB Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California. A two-time All-American and...
