New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries

Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!

Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule

Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much

Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!

Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
LOUISIANA STATE
marinelink.com

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE

