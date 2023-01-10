Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries
Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
houmatimes.com
Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!
Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule
Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
myneworleans.com
I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much
Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
“If I can’t send my grandchild to school to be safe I’ll keep him home,” concerns grow after 2 gun-related incidents at separate N.O. schools
Kids and crime. It's two words that seem to keep finding themselves in the same sentence in New Orleans. School is supposed to be a place parents and guardians can send their loved ones and know they'll be safe. But, after recent incidents at two New Orleans schools, it leaves some questioning it.
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
Suspect seen lighting merchandise as fire burns in Harvey ROSS department store on Christmas Eve
Authorities in Jefferson Parish are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a department store on the West Bank on Christmas Eve.
WDSU
Entergy outage leaves thousands in the dark in Mid-City, Central City
NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,000 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning. A majority of the outages are in the Mid-City and Central City areas. Entergy officials said a car ran into a utility pole and caused the blackout. The estimated restoration time for power in the area...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
marinelink.com
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
