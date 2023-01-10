Matt Hardy comments on whether WWE should have turned John Cena heel. Cena was the face of WWE for several years, starting with his first world title win at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on 15 more world championships, and he was consistently featured at or near the main event scene. In recent years, Cena has become a part-time star as he has started building a prominent career in Hollywood. At his peak, some fans turned on Cena because he was an ultimate babyface, and he never wavered, whereas other stars often turn heel to freshen up their character.

2 DAYS AGO