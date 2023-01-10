Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
PWMania
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Matt Hardy: A Heel Turn Might Have Helped John Cena, But The Real Person Was A Tremendous Asset
Matt Hardy comments on whether WWE should have turned John Cena heel. Cena was the face of WWE for several years, starting with his first world title win at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on 15 more world championships, and he was consistently featured at or near the main event scene. In recent years, Cena has become a part-time star as he has started building a prominent career in Hollywood. At his peak, some fans turned on Cena because he was an ultimate babyface, and he never wavered, whereas other stars often turn heel to freshen up their character.
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'
Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
PWMania
Tully Blanchard Confirms His Departure From AEW and ROH
Tully Blanchard managed FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Shawn Spears during his time with All Elite Wrestling. He later joined Ring of Honor, where he co-founded Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. However, at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Prince Nana ‘purchased’ the group from Blanchard.
ComicBook
Tony Khan on Vince McMahon's WWE Return: "I'm Following It Very Closely."
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE. The long-time WWE executive ended his six-month retirement last week, making a comeback to the WWE Board of Directors. Just days after Vince's return, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leaving CEO responsibilities in the hands of Nick Khan while Vince was once again elected as chairman of the board. These rapid developments have accelerated chatter on a potential WWE sale, with the likes of Comcast, Amazon, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund emerging as possible suitors.
Wrestling Observer Radio: RAW report, Vince McMahon, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Don Callis and Takeshita, more on the Vince McMahon return, injury updates on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, mailbag and more. A fun show as always so check ...
Bryce Remsburg Teases AEW/Jeopardy Crossover, David Hayter To Attend 1/11 Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for January 11, 2023. - Bryce Remsburg has teased that news on a AEW/Jeopardy crossover project is coming soon:. - Actor David Hayter has revealed that he'll be at tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles, California:. - KUSHIDA is set to make his Game Changer...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Reflects On Winning The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
"Speedball" Mike Bailey looks back on winning the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Mike Bailey is the latest winner of the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Adding his name to the list of modern Superstars that have also won the tournament, including Ricochet and Adam Cole. Speaking with Sports Illustrated,...
Tiffany Stratton Returns To NXT At New Year's Evil 2023 As 'The New Year Begins'
Tiffany Stratton is back and says now, the year can really begin. Tiffany Stratton was the person behind the countdown to the new year vignettes playing on WWE NXT. Stratton returned on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at WWE NXT New Year's Evil and said that now that she's back, the New Year can begin because she's watched everyone fail at replacing her, and now, the "center of the universe" has returned to NXT. Later in the evening, she was seen leaving the building and avoiding the paparazzi in the process.
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay And More Added NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-Show
Two pre-show matches have been added to NJPW Battle in the Valley. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay and JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin have been added the NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show. Both matches will air for free on FITE TV on February 18.
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
