Related
helihub.com
SkyDrive Welcomes Chief Development Officer
SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL1 manufacturer, today announced that Arnaud Coville, an aviation industry veteran with 30 years of experience and former Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Volocopter GmbH, became the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of SkyDrive. He joined SkyDrive on January 1st 2023. SkyDrive is...
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Sionic Appoints Matthew Watson as Chief Technology Officer
Sionic, a leading provider of omni-commerce, faster digital payments solutions, today announced it has appointed Matthew Watson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Watson brings more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success in developing and delivering enterprise technology solutions in a broad range of verticals including travel, insurance, medical, automotive and pre-paid industries. As CTO, he will oversee the company’s global IT initiatives, as well as support the recent surge in consumer demand for faster, secure and more responsible payments solutions.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Zaxby’s names KFC veteran as new chief supply chain officer
Athens, Ga.-based Zaxby’s announced the appointment of Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer Tuesday, effective Jan. 17. Mount comes to the 900-unit chicken chain most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. But he brings extensive experience in the chicken segment, having previously worked as head of supply chain for KFC Global.
Hotels Magazine
People on the move: Accor, Loews, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Accor has appointed Duncan O’Rourke CEO for the Premium, Mid-Range, and Economy division for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Asia Pacific. His appointment follows the promotion of Mark Willis to Fairmont’s worldwide CEO position. O’Rourke will report to Jean-Jacques Morin, Accor’s now-deputy CEO, group CFO and CEO of this division.
Happi
Sara Staniford Named President of Revolution Beauty USA
Revolution Beauty, a British-based cosmetics and skincare brand, has appointed Sara Staniford as the president of Revolution Beauty USA. Staniford previously held the role of group retail director at Revolution Beauty London where she launched five new categories within the Revolution Beauty product portfolio, and will be expanding on these initiatives with her new role at the company.
hospitalitytech.com
Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6
Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities. Ms. Arrowsmith has served in various leadership positions across the G6 organization over her 28-year career. As President and CFO, she has been responsible for all finance and revenue-driving efforts, including the oversight of the revenue management, sales and e-commerce departments.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
TechCrunch
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
Hotels Magazine
At the office, with Marriott
Hotel guests want more flexibility and choice today. So, post-pandemic, why shouldn’t hoteliers, their line staffs, corporate support teams and just about everyone who has chosen hospitality as a career want the same? Yet, the very nature of this 24/7 business makes that concept a challenging proposition. The post-COVID...
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
TravelPulse
Lucie Guillemette To Retire From Air Canada After Stellar Career
Air Canada has announced that Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will retire at the end of April after a distinguished career touching five decades at Canada's flag carrier. "Starting with her first job as a call centre agent, Lucie has at every stage of her remarkable,...
blufashion.com
Unlock Greater Efficiency with Office Digitalization
Office digitalization companies are an essential part of the modern business landscape. With the growing reliance on technology in the workplace, these companies provide businesses with a range of services to help them transition to a more digital environment. The purpose of office digitalization company HK is to make it...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
