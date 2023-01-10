ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State


foxbaltimore.com

Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Larry Hogan's Maryland farewell nods to priorities in his likely run for president in 2024

Eight years ago, Larry Hogan’s stunning upset victory during the November 2014 gubernatorial election in Maryland offered the Republican his first ever stint in elected office. At the time, because of his lack of political experience, the biggest question in Maryland political circles was about what type of governor he might be. Now, Hogan is prepared to leave his post as governor as a popular GOP politician in what is otherwise a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans roughly two to one.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Gov.-elect Moore picks Laura Herrera Scott as next MD Secretary of Health

Governor-elect Wes Moore is tapping medical leadership veteran Dr. Laura Herrera Scott as the next Maryland secretary of health. Herrera Scott brings both public and private sector experience to the job. She’s worked as a vice president at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, held the position of medical director of population and community health at Johns Hopkins Healthcare and served as deputy secretary of public health under former Gov. Martin O’Malley.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

MD General Assembly Agenda '23: Perspectives from the leadership

The Maryland General Assembly begins its 2023 legislative session tomorrow in Annapolis. Thirty-eight members of the House of Delegates and eight members of the Senate are taking their seats in the chambers for the first time. A new governor, comptroller and attorney-general begin their first terms as well. Today on...
MARYLAND STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three $10,000-Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in MoCo; Jackpot Climbs to $1.35 Billion

While nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing, three MoCo retailers sold winning tickets worth $10,000. Those stores were the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring, Tiger Beer, Wine & Deli at 303 North Washington Street in Rockville, and Watkins Mill Beer & Wine at 857 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place this Friday, January 13, and has an estimated value of $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD

