NOTICE is hereby given the City Commission of the City of Palatka, Florida, will consider the enactment of the following entitled Ordinance 2023-05: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALATKA, FLORIDA TO BE KNOWN AS THE CITY OF PALATKA COMPREHENSIVE IMPACT FEE ORDINANCE; PROVIDING GENERAL DEFINITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL IMPACT FEES, PROVIDING FOR RULES OF CONSTRUCTION AND LEGISLATIVE FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO ALL IMPACT FEES; IMPOSING PARKS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO PARKS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING THE PARK IMPACT FEE STUDY; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF PARKS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE PARKS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; IMPOSING FIRE RESCUE IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO FIRE RESCUE IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING THE FIRE RESCUE IMPACT FEE STUDY; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF FIRE RESCUE IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE FIRE RESCUE IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; IMPOSING TRANSPORTATION IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO TRANSPORTATION IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING THE TRANSPORTATION IMPACT FEE STUDY UPDATE; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF TRANSPORTATION IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; IMPOSING LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING THE LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPACT FEE STUDY; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; IMPOSING WATER IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO WATER IMPACT FEES; ADOPTING THE WATER AND SEWER IMPACT FEE STUDY; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF WATER IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE WATER IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; IMPOSING SEWER IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS AND FINDINGS APPLICABLE TO SEWER IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF SEWER IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR AN ALTERNATIVE SEWER IMPACT FEE CALCULATION; PROVIDING FOR EXEMPTIONS; PROVIDING CREDIT FOR DEVELOPER CONTRIBUTIONS; PROVIDING FOR CHANGES IN SIZE AND USE; PROVIDING FOR ACCOUNTING AND REPORTING OF IMPACT FEES; PROVIDING FOR REVIEW HEARINGS; PROVIDING FOR APPLICABILITY; REQUIRING REVIEW OF THE IMPACT FEE STUDIES AND THE COMPREHENSIVE IMPACT FEE ORDINANCE; DECLARATION OF EXCLUSION FROM THE ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF IMPACT FEE RATES; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CITY CODE; AMENDING SECTION 86-31, 86-311, 86-342, AND APPENDIX A OF THE CITY OF PALATKA MUNICIPAL CODE; REPEALING SECTIONS 54-131 THROUGH 54-140 AND THE FEE SCHEDULES FOR CHAPTER 54 IN APPENDIX A OF THE CITY OF PALATKA MUNICIPAL CODE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR SCRIVENER’S ERRORS.

