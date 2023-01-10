ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

'Pink Ribbon Radar Run' to benefit Cindy's Fund

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Snowdrifters “Pink Ribbon Radar Run” has been planned to benefit Cindy’s Fund. “Imagine a snowy day at an event filled with snowmobiles and people having a good time,” a spokesperson said. “Something different about the riders is that the ladies are in bikinis and the guys are in speedos. This will be the scene at the Pink Ribbon Radar Run.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Gymnastics Jason Butts 1/12/23

Fresh off an encouraging spring opener at Florida, West Virginia gymnastics head coach Jason Butts believes his squad has more depth and a good balance of experience in the upper classes and talent in the freshman ranks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia parts ways with associate coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Associate head coach Larry Harrison has left West Virginia with the Mountaineers off to an 0-4 start in Big 12 play, the school announced Thursday. WVU said in a news release that it had parted ways with Harrison. The statement did not elaborate on Harrison's departure.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Friendsville Veterans Memorial to be nearly completed by this summer

FRIENDSVILLE — Friendsville hosted its first Town Hall meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, and a variety of topics were discussed. Following the approval of the agenda and previous meeting’s minutes, Ken Hinebaugh, who was recently elected president of the Veterans Memorial Group, gave a progress report on the Veterans Memorial.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Mountain Lake Park continues museum renovations

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The Mountain Lake Park Town Council held a meeting last Thursday to discuss the progress of the renovation of the Mountain Lake Park Historical Association Museum, which was once a ticket booth for an amphitheater that held up to 5,000 people. The museum is dedicated...
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, MD
WVNews

GCRWC to host next meeting Jan. 18

MCHENRY — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Lodge Steak House in McHenry. Members will gather for social time, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with ordering for dinner at 5:30 p.m.
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

IMG_8630.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's football program got a win on Wednesday evening when Nor…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison's firing ends long-standing partnership with Huggins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While over the past 16 years there have been an increasing number of potholes in the path of the West Virginia basketball program, the Mountaineers have managed to steer through them and keep from falling into the sinkhole of defeat. No longer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

TCF scholarship deadline is Friday

PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester

Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Edwards Named to MACo Board of Directors

OAKLAND — Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards was recently installed as a 2023 member of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Board of Directors by Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. Edwards is beginning his first one-year term on the MACo Board.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Burdette leads Lincoln past Colts, 52-36

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Lincoln past Philip Barbour, 52-36 in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. Burdette made 8 of 14 shots from the floor including two 3-pointers with 15 points coming...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball players earn MDC recognition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Three players from South Harrison and two from Notre Dame were recognized with places on the all-Mason-Dixon Conference volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. From the Hawks, Hope Woods and Molly Thomas made the all-conference first team while Emily Haddix made the second...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Applications open for Sen Edwards Fund for Western Maryland

OAKLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland announced that applications are now open for the Senator George C. Edwards Fund for Western Maryland. The fund, overseen by the 11-member Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board and administered by the Tri-County Council, will provide loan and grant assistance to Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties for economic development projects.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

GRMC welcomes first baby of the year

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Josie Odette Hall as the first baby of 2023 born at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. She was delivered by Stephen Schaeffer, MD, of Wellspring Family Medicine. Josie weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long, and she is the daughter of Mitchell and Katelyn Hall of Accident.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

WVU parts ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison

West Virginia's men's basketball team obviously needed something to change, mired as it is in a four-game Big 12 losing streak, but not many would have predicted that the shake-up would involve the coaching staff at this juncture of the season. That's just what happened on Thursday afternoon, though, as...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy