Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
'Pink Ribbon Radar Run' to benefit Cindy's Fund
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Snowdrifters “Pink Ribbon Radar Run” has been planned to benefit Cindy’s Fund. “Imagine a snowy day at an event filled with snowmobiles and people having a good time,” a spokesperson said. “Something different about the riders is that the ladies are in bikinis and the guys are in speedos. This will be the scene at the Pink Ribbon Radar Run.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Gymnastics Jason Butts 1/12/23
Fresh off an encouraging spring opener at Florida, West Virginia gymnastics head coach Jason Butts believes his squad has more depth and a good balance of experience in the upper classes and talent in the freshman ranks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
Man facing kidnapping count in Ohio waives felony fleeing charge hearing in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Northeastern Ohio man facing a kidnapping charge there waived his probable cause hearing in Harrison County Thursday on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. The waiver by Dean A. Flynn, 40, of Garrettsville, Ohio, sends the Harrison County case to Circuit Court,...
WVNews
West Virginia parts ways with associate coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Associate head coach Larry Harrison has left West Virginia with the Mountaineers off to an 0-4 start in Big 12 play, the school announced Thursday. WVU said in a news release that it had parted ways with Harrison. The statement did not elaborate on Harrison's departure.
WVNews
Friendsville Veterans Memorial to be nearly completed by this summer
FRIENDSVILLE — Friendsville hosted its first Town Hall meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, and a variety of topics were discussed. Following the approval of the agenda and previous meeting’s minutes, Ken Hinebaugh, who was recently elected president of the Veterans Memorial Group, gave a progress report on the Veterans Memorial.
WVNews
Mountain Lake Park continues museum renovations
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The Mountain Lake Park Town Council held a meeting last Thursday to discuss the progress of the renovation of the Mountain Lake Park Historical Association Museum, which was once a ticket booth for an amphitheater that held up to 5,000 people. The museum is dedicated...
WVNews
GCRWC to host next meeting Jan. 18
MCHENRY — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Lodge Steak House in McHenry. Members will gather for social time, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with ordering for dinner at 5:30 p.m.
WVNews
IMG_8630.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's football program got a win on Wednesday evening when Nor…
WVNews
Harrison's firing ends long-standing partnership with Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While over the past 16 years there have been an increasing number of potholes in the path of the West Virginia basketball program, the Mountaineers have managed to steer through them and keep from falling into the sinkhole of defeat. No longer.
WVNews
TCF scholarship deadline is Friday
PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
WVNews
Hearing next week for Marion man accused of hurting 4 cops during police pursuit in Mon County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bond was set at $250,000 for a Fairmont man facing nearly a dozen charges after an alleged vehicle chase through multiple Monongalia County shopping centers on Sunday. Tai Douglas Howser, 21, is scheduled to appear before Monongalia Magistrate Sandy Holepit next Thursday for a...
WVNews
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
WVNews
Edwards Named to MACo Board of Directors
OAKLAND — Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards was recently installed as a 2023 member of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Board of Directors by Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. Edwards is beginning his first one-year term on the MACo Board.
WVNews
Burdette leads Lincoln past Colts, 52-36
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Lincoln past Philip Barbour, 52-36 in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. Burdette made 8 of 14 shots from the floor including two 3-pointers with 15 points coming...
WVNews
South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball players earn MDC recognition
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Three players from South Harrison and two from Notre Dame were recognized with places on the all-Mason-Dixon Conference volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. From the Hawks, Hope Woods and Molly Thomas made the all-conference first team while Emily Haddix made the second...
WVNews
Applications open for Sen Edwards Fund for Western Maryland
OAKLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland announced that applications are now open for the Senator George C. Edwards Fund for Western Maryland. The fund, overseen by the 11-member Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board and administered by the Tri-County Council, will provide loan and grant assistance to Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties for economic development projects.
WVNews
GRMC welcomes first baby of the year
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Josie Odette Hall as the first baby of 2023 born at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. She was delivered by Stephen Schaeffer, MD, of Wellspring Family Medicine. Josie weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long, and she is the daughter of Mitchell and Katelyn Hall of Accident.
WVNews
WVU parts ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison
West Virginia's men's basketball team obviously needed something to change, mired as it is in a four-game Big 12 losing streak, but not many would have predicted that the shake-up would involve the coaching staff at this juncture of the season. That's just what happened on Thursday afternoon, though, as...
WVNews
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
Comments / 0