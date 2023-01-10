OAKLAND — The Garrett County Snowdrifters “Pink Ribbon Radar Run” has been planned to benefit Cindy’s Fund. “Imagine a snowy day at an event filled with snowmobiles and people having a good time,” a spokesperson said. “Something different about the riders is that the ladies are in bikinis and the guys are in speedos. This will be the scene at the Pink Ribbon Radar Run.

