Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Fox 19
Rhinegeist selling ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run. Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager. Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is prosecuting negligent landlords; first property owner sentenced
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati property owner has been sentenced after failing to provide necessities to his tenants. According to a release, Avi Ohad was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, a fine, and a 10-month term of probation on Tuesday. Court records show Ohad pleaded...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Fox 19
Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State deli partners with their friends next door to help them get back into business and build community. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell takes us to the new home for Lil’s Bagels. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
Fox 19
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook launched Wednesday at Belterra Park Cincinnati, and former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh placed the first bet. “My bet is on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, and I like my chances,” Houshmandzadeh said. It’s the first FanDuel location in Ohio. There...
Fox 19
Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
Fox 19
Kentucky firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old boy at Cincinnati hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky firefighter donated one of his kidneys to a boy suffering from a rare disease during surgery at a Cincinnati hospital, according to a post on the Lexington Fire Department’s Facebook page. Seven-year-old John developed hemolytic uremic syndrome and needed a transplant after the...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
WLWT 5
Report of wires down on Corbly St. at Ronaldson in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of wires down, in the roadway, on Corbly Street at Ronaldson Avenue in Mt. Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down
One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program could get an overhaul under new proposal
Cincinnati officials are proposing significant changes to the city’s residential tax abatement program. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Council Member Reggie Harris announced their plan for a more equitable system Thursday. These tax breaks are for housing with up to four units and are most commonly used for single-family homes....
Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities
CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
