ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Rhinegeist selling ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run. Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager. Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State deli partners with their friends next door to help them get back into business and build community. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell takes us to the new home for Lil’s Bagels. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook launched Wednesday at Belterra Park Cincinnati, and former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh placed the first bet. “My bet is on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, and I like my chances,” Houshmandzadeh said. It’s the first FanDuel location in Ohio. There...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of wires down on Corbly St. at Ronaldson in Mt. Washington

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of wires down, in the roadway, on Corbly Street at Ronaldson Avenue in Mt. Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down

One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities

CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy