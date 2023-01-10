ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. Dispatch told 14 News this is an accident with injuries. Officials say part of Highway 60 East...
wevv.com

Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
WBKO

Officials report a Logan County home damaged by strong winds

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Utility officials from Warren RECC were notified of damages at a Logan County home caused by severe winds. It was around 6 a.m. on Thursday when the owner of a home on Barren Bailey Road in Russellville heard a loud noise coming from outside. Officials said...
14news.com

Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
14news.com

Viewers send early morning hail photos

(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe storms this morning. Authorities say a man has been arrested after driving a car into a house in Henderson. We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. A corrupted file is to blame for putting...
14news.com

Police: Man arrested after driving car into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is now in custody after Henderson police say he drove his car into a house on Wednesday evening. This happened on the 400 block of Ray Street in Henderson. Officers on scene told 14 News the man came around the corner and claims his...
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
14news.com

CenterPoint work on power lines delayed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some work that was set to start Wednesday has been postponed until further notice. When it is rescheduled, Center Point Contractors will be performing maintenance on some of the powerlines at the intersection of North First Avenue and West Mill Road in Evansville. At certain times...
WEHT/WTVW

Officials planning for Madisonville air show

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
14news.com

Officials: Person arrested after threat made to Henderson County Courthouse

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after officials say a threat was made against the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. According to a post on the city’s official Facebook page, the courthouse and the Henderson Municipal Center were evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire

Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
wkdzradio.com

Walnut Street Apartment Building Badly Damaged In Fire

An apartment building on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville was badly damaged in a fire Sunday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to the home after a water pipe broke and someone noticed smoke. The fire quickly spread to the attic causing extensive smoke and fire...
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY

