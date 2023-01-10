Effective: 2023-01-12 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:40 PM CST Thursday the stage was 1.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.4 Thu 7 pm CST 1.8 1.7 1.7

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO