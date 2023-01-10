Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (January 1-7)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for January 1-7.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for January 1-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dom Aekins, Walnut Ridge boys basketball

Dropped a game-high 32 points to help the Scots edge Gahanna Lincoln 71-61.

Brooke Bender, Anthony Wayne girls basketball

The sophomore took charge for the Lady Generals with 14 points including four 3-pointers as Anthony Wayne defeated Lima Shawnee 71-40.

Aidan Browning, Westlake gymnastics

The senior earned valuable points for the Demons taking second on vault, second on beam, third on floor and third all around at North Ridgeville’s Gymnastics Invitational. Browning also set personal records of 8.65 on the beam, 8.75 on the floor and 32.20 on all around to help the Demons finish second in team standings.

Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls girls basketball

Netted 20 points including four 3-pointers in Olmsted Falls 56-35 win over Amherst Steele.

Jayden Crutcher, Elyria boys basketball

Put together a dominant first half with 22 points and finished with 26 points including seven 3-pointers to lead Elyria past Oberlin 67-33.

Dantae Faiello, Sandy Valley boys basketball

Faiello led Sandy Valley with 26 points and three steals to earn a 68-51 win over Columbiana.

Hellen Holley, Gilmour girls basketball

Had a double-double, as she scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to outscore Beaumont 60-26 and improve their record to 9-1 on the season.

Hayden Jarrett, Maysville boys basketball

Had a career game and reached 1,000 career points to lead the Panthers to victory to a 58-50 win over Malver.

JR Kenney, Bay hockey

Led the Rockets with two goals en route to a 10-0 win over Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Jayson Levis, Lutheran West boys basketball

Led the Longhorns to their first team win of the calendar year by pouring in a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half as Lutheran West routed Berkshire 72-37.

Mary Meng, Midview girls basketball

Posted a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds to cruise to a 55-39 victory over Strongsville.

Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley boys basketball

Scored 18 points in a win over Africentric 48-41.

Noah Page, Beachwood boys basketball

Finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the Bisons’ 87-62 victory over Harvey.

Darryn Peterson, CVCA boys basketball

In a win over Northwest , Peterson took to the court despite a loss in his family and put up a game-high 24 points, including three dunks in the third quarter.

Maddie Powers, Malvern girls basketball

Put together another dominant performance, leading the Lady Hornets with a game-high 32 points to defeat Newcomerstown 67-51.

Charlie Russell, Bishop Ready boys basketball

Russell led Bishop Ready to a win over Bishop Watterson with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabrina Stawicki, Amherst Steele bowling

Bowled a 711(248-235-228) to place first overall and lead the Lady Comets to first place at the North Royalton Tournament.

Maddox Treece, Wayne Trace boys track and field

Finished first in the 60 meter dash in 7.16 and topped the 400 meter dash in 49.97 at the Wittenberg Open.

Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central girls basketball

Scored a team-high 21 points in the Tigers' 74-65 win over River Ridge (Georgia).

Evan Yost, St. Clairsville boys swimming

Was a part of the 200 medley relay team that posted a 1:52.71 to get a winning start at the Buckeye 8 swimming championship. Yost also helped the 200 free relay team win in 1:40.67, won the 100 fly in a record time of 54.55 and scored another individual win, posting a meet-record time of 56.52 in the 100 backstroke.