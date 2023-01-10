ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
StyleCaster

Harry Still Wants His & Meghan’s Kids to ‘Have Relationships’ With the Royals—Meet Their Son & Daughter

They may be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the rest of the world, but for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, they’re just mom and dad. Harry and Meghan share two kids. They welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, followed by their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021. “It’s magic,” Meghan told reporters in 2019 after Archie’s birth. “It’s pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He's Spent 'The Last Six Years' Attempting To Privately 'Get Through' To The Royal Family

Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with certain members of his family ever since he made the shocking decision to leave his royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. Now, in a snippet of the highly anticipated sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he's privately spent years attempting to work things out with them, long before penning his tell-all memoir. "I have spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately," he explained after being asked about his decision behind releasing his book as well as the Netflix...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....

