East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Accused owner of dog that killed girl in Louisiana released from jail

By Ariel Salk, Trinity Velazquez
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAGje_0k9p7TZ300

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The owner of a dog accused of Pitbull terrier that killed a 7-year-old girl on Jan. 6 has been released from jail.

Erick Lopez was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting $7,500 bond Monday. Lopez, 20, is charged with negligent homicide and has been ordered to have no contact with the family of Sadie Davila, who was killed by his dog.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled Davila’s death as an accident and medical staff determined that Davila sustained multiple bites to her face and significant damage to her skull.

Lopez cannot have another dog and won’t be returning to his residence.

His lawyer said Lopez might not have been home during the attack. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says Lopez admitted that his dog was unrestrained and would roam the property where Davila was attacked, according to official arrest documents.

As part of the stipulations of his release, Lopez will also be on a curfew and will be supervised.

