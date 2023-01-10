Read full article on original website
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder loses court battle, remains in prison
A rapper convicted of murder will remain in prison after he lost his fight in court to proclaim his innocence
Fox5 KVVU
Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
“To Kill A Mockingbird” Arrives At The Smith Center
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The curtain is officially up for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at The Smith Center. Jillian Lopez sat down with award winning actor Richard Thomas who plays Atticus Finch.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
How Staten Islander rebuilt his fortune, and himself, after blowing $1.1 million casino jackpot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was a lucky day all around, and would end with Staten Islander Frank DiTommaso $1.1 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But DiTommaso would blow through all the money in just a few years. And rebuilding...
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Fox5 KVVU
Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”
Man charged in double homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
