NBC News

Two Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in death of patient strapped face-down on stretcher

Two Illinois EMS workers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in their care, who they allegedly strapped face-down on a stretcher. Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, emergency medical workers for LifeStar, were charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18 death of Earl L. Moore Jr, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Black Enterprise

Illinois Paramedics Who Smothered Black Man and Refused to Help, Charged With Murder

Two paramedics, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are being charged with first-degree murder after not properly restraining a Black patient. Officers were called to the scene in Springfield, IL, where a family member claimed that Earl Moore Jr. was having a hallucinatory episode. Moore said he saw multiple people with guns inside his home. Police arrived on the scene and requested medical assistance for Moore.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother

A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police

Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

$30 robbery is Crime of Week

The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.
WCIA

Champaign County Sheriff says he will enforce assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, at least one central Illinois sheriff said his department will enforce it. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
iheart.com

Suspect Sought In I-O Vandalism Case

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Someone allegedly used a rock to damage the exterior sign of a barbershop on Main Street in the city's Indian Orchard section overnight Tuesday. Police say they believe the suspect actually taped the action as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Man Convicted For 1985 Macoupin County Rape & Murder Has Executive Clemency Hearing in Chicago

The Illinois Prison Review Board was in Chicago yesterday morning to discuss a prisoner’s fate in relation to a 1985 Macoupin County rape & murder conviction. The board along with prison clemency advocates and members of the family of Bridget Drobney were present for a clemency hearing at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Sadie Forum out of the public purview, hearing the case for executive clemency for Robert Turner.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Numerous Charges In Bond County

Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer. The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault. It’s alleged...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent Vehicle Burglary

The Jacksonville Police Department is requesting information from the public to assist in their investigation of a recent burglary case. According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, sometime in the overnight hours of Monday, January 9th, an unknown person(s) entered a garage in the 1000 block of South East Street in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage

The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

