News Channel Nebraska

Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit

New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
Robb Report

The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.  Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica.   What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
TravelPulse

Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean

Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
travelmag.com

Luxury Vacation Rentals in Barcelona: Where to Book

Elite travellers on the hunt for the perfect salty seaside escape will find a whole host of luxury vacation rentals in lively Barcelona. This cosmopolitan Catalonian capital is teeming with Michelin-starred restaurants, jaw-dropping architecture, rooftop pools and sleek bars. Look beyond the hostels and budget hotels, and you’ll find hundreds of luxurious holiday homes for a royally good night’s sleep. The real issue isn’t whether or not you can find them, it’s which to choose. Thankfully, there’s now a wide range of booking platforms designed to help luxury travellers find their perfect property. We’ve analysed three of the best options, based on the website’s ease of use, range of properties, customer service, client reviews and value for money.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering 25% Off Cruises to Solo Travelers

For the next two days, a cruise line has brought back one of their popular cruise deals and is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers. Cunard Line, a luxury cruise line owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers through the end of January 12, 2023 (GMT).
TravelPulse

Silversea Reveals Silver Nova’s Dining, Drinking & Lounging Venues

Silversea Cruises is readying the launch of its next new ship, the Silver Nova, for August 2023, unveiling its eighteen dining and drinking venues onboard the 728-guest, sustainably built ship. The Silver Nova is set to become one of the most sustainable cruise ships ever built as the world’s first...
Robb Report

Nobu Is Opening a Lavish, All-Suite Hotel in the Center of Marrakech

Nobu Hotels is expanding its global portfolio apace. The always-buzzy luxury brand, which is co-owned by Robert De Niro, only recently announced luxe new outposts in Greece and Dubai. Now it’s foraying into Africa with the new Nobu Hotel Marrakech. Located at the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle in the Hivernage district, the all-suite property elegantly blends Marrakech’s distinctive culture with Nobu’s signature Asian flair. The decor subtly pairs contemporary Japanese elements with the finest Moroccan craftsmanship and local artworks. The suites are divided into different categories depending on size. Guests staying in the preeminent Nobu Suite will enjoy nearly 2,400...
wellspa360.com

Expert Tips for Starting a Lucrative Thermal Spa

The “Thermal Spa” in North America takes on many names. Some know them as Nordic spas or Scandinavian spas, geothermal spas and hot spring spas, as well as bathhouse-style spas. The real defining factor is whether the spa has a complete thermal cycle.
The Independent

Solo travellers paying almost 90% more than couples for holidays, study finds

Solo travellers are paying almost 90 per cent more than couples when booking holidays abroad and in the UK, according to new research.A study conducted by consumer choice brand Which? found that this discrepancy occurs even when travellers opt for a smaller room designed for single occupancy and on all-inclusive trips.Which? also noted that solo holidaymakers have far less choice than couples when choosing a holiday. The Which? research analysed thousands of package holiday deals from Jet2holidays and Tui, the UK’s largest tour operators. It focused on popular destinations including Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.Findings show that, on...
TravelPulse

New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Hotels Magazine

People on the move: Accor, Loews, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Accor has appointed Duncan O’Rourke CEO for the Premium, Mid-Range, and Economy division for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Asia Pacific. His appointment follows the promotion of Mark Willis to Fairmont’s worldwide CEO position. O’Rourke will report to Jean-Jacques Morin, Accor’s now-deputy CEO, group CFO and CEO of this division.
