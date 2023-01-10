ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers

Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
Lots of love for Lions, very little for Pitt in way-too-early top 25s

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State is one of the darlings of the way-too-early top 25 lists released over the past couple of days, ranked inside the top 10 by a dozen major outlets. It makes perfect sense, too, given how well the Nittany Lions finished the season and with what they've got coming back next year. They were No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
LOCK Boutique moves to new location in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – LOCK Boutique is a women’s clothing store and now it’s moving to a new location in Centre County. The store is moving from Bellefonte to a new location on College Avenue. Lydia Shafer, the owner of the boutique, shared some insight into what made her want to move locations. “I […]
More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33

Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
