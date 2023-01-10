Read full article on original website
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
Onward State
Pat Narduzzi Ranks Penn State Lowest Among Coaches Poll Participants
The Penn State-Pitt “rivalry” is alive and well, folks. The final college football Coaches Poll was released on Wednesday, and James Franklin and Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, made sure to try to keep the rivalry going. Narduzzi ranked Penn State No. 9 in the nation, the...
Penn State signee Carey Booth rises in latest 247 Sports rankings
Carey Booth -- the marquee prospect in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class -- made his move up the latest 247 Sports rankings on Thursday afternoon, jumping up six spots from No. 91 to No. 85 nationally. Booth, who was recently in attendance at the Palestra to watch the Nittany Lions...
Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers
Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Lots of love for Lions, very little for Pitt in way-too-early top 25s
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Penn State is one of the darlings of the way-too-early top 25 lists released over the past couple of days, ranked inside the top 10 by a dozen major outlets. It makes perfect sense, too, given how well the Nittany Lions finished the season and with what they've got coming back next year. They were No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
LOCK Boutique moves to new location in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – LOCK Boutique is a women’s clothing store and now it’s moving to a new location in Centre County. The store is moving from Bellefonte to a new location on College Avenue. Lydia Shafer, the owner of the boutique, shared some insight into what made her want to move locations. “I […]
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
webbweekly.com
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
wtaj.com
Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
Altoona retailer sells $1M scratch-off ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery says
It’s the city’s second $1 million lottery winner this week.
WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
wtae.com
Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike
NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
