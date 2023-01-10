ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton

The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets Could Target Manny Machado Next Year

The Mets lost out on Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, but they could potentially land another All-Star third baseman next year. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets could be in play for Manny Machado next offseason, who he sees as a much better fit for the team. “This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

