'I was shocked': A Minnesota Twin again, Carlos Correa couldn't believe Giants, Mets deals fell through
Carlos Correa's $200 million deal with the Twins came after agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets came apart.
Potential Twins lineup in 2023 with Carlos Correa returning
With Carlos Correa back, will the Twins do more to improve the roster?
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Buxton moments after Correa news: 'And we back!'
Buxton also suggested that he knew Correa was returning to the Twins.
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
He appeared in 27 games with the Angels last season.
EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins
In an era dominated by WAR and OPS, Carlos Correa's free-agent destination was decided by MRIs
NBC Sports
Report: Correa-Twins talks 'accelerating' with Mets deal on hold
The Carlos Correa free-agent saga has taken another turn, with The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal reporting Monday night, citing team sources, that the Minnesota Twins are back in contention to sign the superstar shortstop. Nearly a month after Correa originally reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract...
Brian Murphy: Twins win Correa-Mets game of chicken
Seemingly overnight, a forgettable offseason turned into one we may remember for ages.
Former Cubs Target Correa Finally Finds a Home With the Twins
Carlos Correa, a Chicago Cubs target earlier this winter, has finally ended his saga of trying to find a home for the foreseeable future as he lands back with the Minnesota Twins.
