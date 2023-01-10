ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri seeks feedback on latest proposed recreational marijuana rules

By Joey Schneider
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpe0d_0k9p6biC00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri officials are collecting feedback on the latest round of the state’s recreational marijuana rules.

The Missouri DHSS Division of Cannabis Regulation released a new round of rules Monday in regard to facility procedures, like inspections, training, storage and disposal. Missouri DHSS lists these individually as “emergency rules.”

People can review the newly-drafted rules here and submit feedback here until Jan. 12 .

According to Missouri DHSS, the final version of Missouri’s state marijuana rules is expected to be filed formally in early February, right around the time recreational pot sales are legalized.

Voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 in Tuesday’s general election. The race was officially called Wednesday morning with 53.1% of statewide votes in favor of legalizing pot for anyone at least 21 years old.

The decision will remove state bans on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of cannabis for personal use. It will also allow some people with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to have their records expunged.

Amendment 3 to be officially be added to the Missouri Constitution on Dec. 8. Applications for personal cultivation registration cards will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. The first legal purchases of recreational marijuana are expected on Feb. 6, 2023.

