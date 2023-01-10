AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $200M, 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins after deals collapse with Giants, Mets

Almost three weeks after Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the agreement, Carlos Correa is now returning to the Twins. Minnesota agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with Correa on Tuesday after Correa’s right ankle became an issue for the Mets. Now that Correa’s deal with the Mets has fizzled, the team will have limited options this late in the offseason to potentially upgrade the lineup. A few possibilities: 1. Anthony Rendon He’s coming off two straight injury-shortened seasons, but the former All-Star third baseman was signed by general manager Billy Eppler with the Angels and might not cost the Mets much in terms...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO