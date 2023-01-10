ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $200M, 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins after deals collapse with Giants, Mets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $200M, 6-year contract with Minnesota Twins after deals collapse with Giants, Mets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Mets’ options for offense after Carlos Correa deal crumbles

Almost three weeks after Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the agreement, Carlos Correa is now returning to the Twins. Minnesota agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with Correa on Tuesday after Correa’s right ankle became an issue for the Mets. Now that Correa’s deal with the Mets has fizzled, the team will have limited options this late in the offseason to potentially upgrade the lineup. A few possibilities: 1. Anthony Rendon He’s coming off two straight injury-shortened seasons, but the former All-Star third baseman was signed by general manager Billy Eppler with the Angels and might not cost the Mets much in terms...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals How The Mets Lost Carlos Correa

The New York Mets wanted Carlos Correa to play third base and form a super-infield with Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso. Those four would have been contenders for best infield in baseball. However, concerns about Correa’s right leg messed up the initial $315 million agreement. Since the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B

The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy