Star infielder Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to terms with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday on a six-year pact that will pay him $200 million. Correa's deal with the Twins marks the third time this winter he's shook hands with a team. His previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell apart after those clubs expressed concern about his lower right leg as part of the physical.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO