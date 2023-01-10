Read full article on original website
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Allen Page Miller , 28, Mountain Home (Smith-Westbrook)
Allen Page Miller, 28, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord January 4, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1994 in Springfield, Missouri to Jeffrey and Jalana Miller. He is survived by his mother, Jalana Goins of Salesville, Arkansas; one sister, Kayla Morris of Rogersville, Missouri; and one brother, Andrew Miller of Mountain Home; grandmother, Sharon Kay Norton of Mountain Home; two uncles, Benton John Stephens and Jody Morris, both of Mountain Home; lots of loved ones in Missouri, and many friends.
AGFC hosting 2nd annual ‘Big Squirrel Challenge’
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says it’s not time to put away the hunting gear just yet. AGFC is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13 and 14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for...
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments
The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Harrison
One of the oldest rivalries in the state of Arkansas is between Mountain Home and Harrison. On Tuesday, it was the Bomber basketball teams coming out on top at Goblin Arena. Matt Sharp has the details. Listen:. Mountain Home’s boys were able to get past Harrison 59-54. The Bombers led...
Thursday basketball schedule includes road trips for several MH junior high teams
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for an outing with Douglas MacArthur. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Three area teams will compete in the semifinals...
Gloria Jean Fuller, 73, Jordan (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Gloria Jean Fuller of Jordan are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremations Services.Gloria Jean Fuller died Tuesday at her home.
MHHS bowling, swim teams set for Thursday road trips
Mountain Home has high school bowling and swimming set for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber bowling teams will be on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Oddball Social, formerly the Cottonwood Bowl. The Mountain Home swim teams will compete in the second of...
MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team
The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.
FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022. Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they...
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
MHHS bowling teams to host Batesville
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will be back in action on Tuesday as they play host to Mountain Home. Action at Driftwood Lanes begins at 3:30.
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA winning 1 of 3 at Eagle Heights
Mountain Home Christian Academy came away with one win on Tuesday as they went to Harrison for three games with another group of Eagles from Eagle Heights. Mountain Home Christian lost to Eagle Heights 80-49 in the varsity boys’ game. Kolby Woods was Mountain Home Christian’s top scorer with 16 points, Jordan Woods had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Riley Peglar provided 13 points. Derrick Mast finished with 38 points for Eagle Heights.
No indication of distress in Friday night plane accident
Federal investigators say there was no indication of distress in the small aircraft crash Friday night killing a Mountain Home native. According to reports from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was killed when his M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft went down near North Smokey Bear Road in Washington County. Barnes was the only person in the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Green Forest, Ark., high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student. Dustin Lee, 45, faces sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000. Lee taught English in...
