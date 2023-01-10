Allen Page Miller, 28, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord January 4, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1994 in Springfield, Missouri to Jeffrey and Jalana Miller. He is survived by his mother, Jalana Goins of Salesville, Arkansas; one sister, Kayla Morris of Rogersville, Missouri; and one brother, Andrew Miller of Mountain Home; grandmother, Sharon Kay Norton of Mountain Home; two uncles, Benton John Stephens and Jody Morris, both of Mountain Home; lots of loved ones in Missouri, and many friends.

