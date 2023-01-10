SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO