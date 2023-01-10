ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

WYFF4.com

Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate Dies In Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina

Hail in Easley area

EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville police arrest ‘heavily’ armed 20-year-old on weapons, drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they arrested a man who was heavily armed on gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said they found radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol, Hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun, Glock 19X w/extended magazine and 96.17 grams of marijuana in the possession of 20-year-old Remy Rasheen Staley.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

