WYFF4.com
Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
Man gets life in prison for 2020 Inman murder
A West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing another man at an Inman home.
FOX Carolina
Inmate Dies In Laurens County
Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says.
Suspect in fatal Upstate apartment shooting arrested
A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at an Upstate apartment building, two weeks ago. As we previously reported, 18 year old Imani Yasmine Clemons was pronounced dead after being shot at the Fairview Gardens Apartments in Anderson.
FOX Carolina
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WYFF4.com
Arrest made after woman was fatally shot in head at Anderson apartment complex, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-year-old woman fatally shot in the head at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the chief. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Mikial Hykeem Ferguson is charged with murder, six counts of attempted...
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.
FOX Carolina
Hail in Easley area
SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed
SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest ‘heavily’ armed 20-year-old on weapons, drug charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they arrested a man who was heavily armed on gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said they found radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol, Hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun, Glock 19X w/extended magazine and 96.17 grams of marijuana in the possession of 20-year-old Remy Rasheen Staley.
Spartanburg County traffic stop uncovers drugs and guns
An Upstate traffic stop earlier this week resulted in the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as the arrest of a Spartanburg County man on several charges.
FOX Carolina
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman arrested for 10K pills that ‘look like Lucky Charms’, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found pills that “look like Lucky Charms” during a traffic stop on Jan. 6. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place in a parking lot...
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
FOX Carolina
Missing Buncombe Co. man found
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
Comments / 2