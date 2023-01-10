ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Burr says he's been cleared of insider trader allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr said he has been cleared of allegations he violated federal insider trading laws, according to a statement obtained by NBC News. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether the former senator from North Carolina used information from classified briefings...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kyle Larson to try Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick. The surprise announcement Thursday by McLaren and Hendrick at last gives Larson a path into his dream race. It also means he will become just the fifth driver to run “The Double” on Memorial Day weekend, driving the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day. John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch are the other NASCAR drivers to compete in both races.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Mega Millions drawing Jan. 13, 2023: Jackpot at $1.35 billion, second-highest drawing ever

There were no grand prize winners in the most recent Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 10, so the jackpot continues to rise. It is now worth an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The only Mega Millions prize higher was the game record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

