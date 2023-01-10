Read full article on original website
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
Colombia VP says assassination bid foiled
Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said Tuesday that her security detail had foiled an attempt to assassinate her. Marquez, the first black vice president in the South American country, said on Twitter that her security people had carried out "the deactivation and destruction of a high-capacity explosive device" in the road leading to her family home in Colombia's southwest.
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
87 civilians in Yemen killed by UK and US-supplied weapons, report says
Weapons supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States and used by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in war-torn Yemen killed at least 87 civilians and wounded 136 others in just over a year, a new report said Wednesday.The report by the Oxfam charity found that the Saudi-led coalition used weapons supplied solely by the U.K. and the U.S. in hundreds of attacks on civilians in Yemen between January 2021 to the end of February 2022. Britain is the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia, after the U.S.Yemen’s war began when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the country’s capital...
Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Canada sends armored vehicles to Haiti to fight gang violence
OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada delivered armored vehicles to Haiti on Wednesday to help combat criminal gangs as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis, the Canadian foreign ministry said.
Tigray forces begin handing over heavy weapons to Ethiopian army
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tigray forces, who fought a two-year war against Ethiopia's federal government, began handing over heavy weaponry to the national army as part of an African Union-led peace process on Tuesday.
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’
With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps
Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
Greece: Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
LESBOS, Greece (AP) — An appeals court in Greece has ordered the release of a Somali migrant who had been sentenced to life in prison for people smuggling, in a case that has drawn international attention to draconian border protection laws in the European Union country. Mohammad Hanad Abdi was sentenced to 142 years in prison in 2021 after being convicted following a deadly crossing in a dinghy from Turkey to the nearby Greek island of Lesbos the previous year. At an appeal Monday on the Greek island of Lesbos, his sentence was reduced to 8 years and an appeals...
Bolsonaro did not seek Italian citizenship, Rome says after Brazil violence
ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions.
Several killed in anti-government clashes in southern Peru
At least 12 people died following clashes in Juliaca in southern Peru, a regional health ministry said on Monday, after a resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo. The latest casualties take the death toll from anti-government clashes with security forces to...
Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop
As the sun set in the Brazilian capital Brasília on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers were on alert, riot shields and weapons at the ready. Overhead, low-flying helicopters were hovering, with riflemen hanging from the doors, scanning for targets. The potential threat: three soft-spoken protesters. The trio were the...
Trial of volunteer migrant rescuers opens on Greek island
MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than...
France's Tereos fined over spill blamed for killing tons of fish
PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos was ordered to pay more than 9.5 million euros ($10.2 million) on Thursday for polluting in 2020 a river that flows from France to Belgium, killing thousands of fish, the company said.
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
Protester killed in Peru as anti-government violence spreads to tourist city
One protester has died and at least 19 Peruvian police officers were injured in anti-government clashes in Cusco as officials in the tourist city put health facilities on red alert.
China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia. Speaking at the opening of the Chinese-built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control...
