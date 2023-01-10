ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Colombia VP says assassination bid foiled

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said Tuesday that her security detail had foiled an attempt to assassinate her. Marquez, the first black vice president in the South American country, said on Twitter that her security people had carried out "the deactivation and destruction of a high-capacity explosive device" in the road leading to her family home in Colombia's southwest.
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
The Independent

87 civilians in Yemen killed by UK and US-supplied weapons, report says

Weapons supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States and used by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in war-torn Yemen killed at least 87 civilians and wounded 136 others in just over a year, a new report said Wednesday.The report by the Oxfam charity found that the Saudi-led coalition used weapons supplied solely by the U.K. and the U.S. in hundreds of attacks on civilians in Yemen between January 2021 to the end of February 2022. Britain is the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia, after the U.S.Yemen’s war began when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the country’s capital...
kalkinemedia.com

Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
kalkinemedia.com

Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman

At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
grid.news

World in Photos: Peru’s deadly day — and fears of nationwide ‘chaos’

With so much recent attention focused (understandably) on the Sunday violence and its aftermath in Brazil, some may have overlooked the unrest in one of Brazil’s neighbors to the west. Peru suffered its deadliest day of clashes Monday since protests broke out more than a month ago over the...
The Guardian

Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps

Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
The Associated Press

Greece: Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — An appeals court in Greece has ordered the release of a Somali migrant who had been sentenced to life in prison for people smuggling, in a case that has drawn international attention to draconian border protection laws in the European Union country. Mohammad Hanad Abdi was sentenced to 142 years in prison in 2021 after being convicted following a deadly crossing in a dinghy from Turkey to the nearby Greek island of Lesbos the previous year. At an appeal Monday on the Greek island of Lesbos, his sentence was reduced to 8 years and an appeals...
France 24

Several killed in anti-government clashes in southern Peru

At least 12 people died following clashes in Juliaca in southern Peru, a regional health ministry said on Monday, after a resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo. The latest casualties take the death toll from anti-government clashes with security forces to...
BBC

Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop

As the sun set in the Brazilian capital Brasília on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers were on alert, riot shields and weapons at the ready. Overhead, low-flying helicopters were hovering, with riflemen hanging from the doors, scanning for targets. The potential threat: three soft-spoken protesters. The trio were the...
Channel 6000

Trial of volunteer migrant rescuers opens on Greek island

MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than...
Channel 6000

Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
Channel 6000

China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia. Speaking at the opening of the Chinese-built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy