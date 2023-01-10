One of the details that stood out in Ms. Leon’s nomination is how she takes the additional time and effort to make stories come to life for students. For example, she makes spaghetti and meatballs for her students every time they read “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and she bakes them homemade blueberry pie when they read “Enemy Pie”. Students make flower art after reading “Chrysanthemum” and stained-glass fish after reading “Rainbow Fish”. Her commitment to bringing reading lessons to life has caused her students to fall in love with reading! In addition, Ms. Leon has been the Drama Club director at OEC for the past five years. She serves ORC students from 3rd to 8th grade by assisting them with auditioning, rehearsing, and performing a show every year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO