Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
4 New York Jets offensive coordinator candidates
The New York Jets are now looking for a new offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Mike
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
Mets could move past Carlos Correa by chasing All-Star 3rd baseman: ‘A perfect fit’
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa passed his physical for the Twins and it was official: he would be returning to Minnesota. Correa’s free agency story is chaotic, to say the least, and concluded with the shortstop agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The saga began after...
Giants player: Vikings fans 'too nice,' thought stadium would be louder
New York's starting center has spoon-fed Vikings fans a reason to get very loud.
Giants injury report: Adoree' Jackson, Azeez Ojulari remain limited
The New York Giants have wrapped up their second practice of the week ahead of Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, and they continue to trend in the right direction. Head coach Brian Daboll said he remains “encouraged” by the progress of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, but would...
atozsports.com
Nick Sirianni doesn’t like one thing the Eagles did on Sunday vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles got the win on Sunday against their rival New York Giants, but barely. This is the third game in a row that was a very winnable game. But this time they had Jalen Hurts, so there is even more reason to be concerned. The biggest reason for...
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Tri-City Herald
Karen Guregian: Bill Belichick-Mac Jones relationship at forefront of key Patriots offseason
The Patriots need to sort out their issues with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the primary offensive brain trust. That’s clearly the top offseason priority, and the wheels are already turning in Foxboro to fix and clarify that situation, according to reports. But there’s also another issue that...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s Special, He’s Elite:’ Dan Campbell Proves He Is Top Leader
Sitting with a record of 1-6, it would have been easy for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell to sit back and continue along the same path. After assessing what was contributing to the team's struggles, Campbell made the extremely difficult decision to part ways with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company for using likeness without permission
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher filed a lawsuit against a Houston-based hair transplant company that allegedly used his likeness without his permission.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The New York Jets' Announcement
The New York Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways. The decision was announced on Wednesday. The Jets initially planned to keep LaFleur until other teams reached out and inquired about the 36-year-old. Upon meeting, the Jets agreed to allow LaFleur to pursue other ...
Tri-City Herald
Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
The Houston Texans interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Thursday, making him the first announced candidate for their head coaching vacancy. Texans general manager Nick Caserio is searching for his third coach in as many years. Lovie Smith was 3-13-1 in one season and was fired on Monday,...
