NME
Hugh Grant confirms he’s “married to James Bond” in ‘Glass Onion’
Hugh Grant has confirmed that he’s “married to James Bond” in new Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery film initially had a limited release in cinemas, being screened from November 23 before debuting on Netflix exactly a month later. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ cut a post-credits scene that would have massively changed the stakes of the film
Rian Johnson’s latest entry to his filmography and the Knives Out canon, Glass Onion, has been an overwhelming success for Netflix and nearly had a post-credits scene. Seeing Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a Mark Zuckerberg-esque figure, one of his most prized possessions is the apparently real Mona Lisa. Glass Onion makes a particular point of his ridiculous ownership of art, which is often displayed incorrectly throughout his estate.
Glass Onion is now Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time
The Knives Out sequel is a hit for the streamer
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Blumhouse releases first trailer for COVID-inspired horror Sick
The film will premiere as a Peacock exclusive
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Dishes on Status of New 'Has Fallen' Movie
Gerard Butler's new action movie features a plane falling, even though it is not part of his Has Fallen franchise. A fourth film in the series has been written and has a "really fun" plot, Butler told ComicBook.com while promoting his latest film, Plane. The Has Fallen series launched in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and cemented Butler's status as an action star.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
startattle.com
Mandrake (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A probation officer, Cathy Madden, is tasked with rehabilitating a notorious k—er named ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society following a two-decade sentence. Startattle.com – Mandrake 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Lynne Davison. Production : Village Films. Distributor...
ComicBook
New Animated Movie Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%. The new animated movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as he copes with being down to the last of his nine lives, and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. You can check out some of the reviews for the animated film below...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
ComicBook
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Says Scorsese "Earned the Right" to Superhero Criticisms
Over the course of the past few years, Martin Scorsese has been in the news around these parts not due to any major award wins, but because of his comments suggesting superhero movies aren't legitimate cinema. Since 2019, virtually everyone involved in superhero cinema has responded to the director's comments. According to Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, no other filmmaker in Hollywood has earned the right to criticize Marvel movies more than Scorsese.
startattle.com
Legions (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Mankind’s best hope, a once-legendary shaman, is confined to an insane asylum from which he must escape when the battle against demonic resurrection becomes personal. Startattle.com – Legions 2023. Genre : Comedy / Fantasy / Horror. Country : Argentina. Language : Spanish. Director : Fabián Forte. Production...
Return to ‘Titanic’: Record-breaking film to show in theaters for 25th anniversary
Fans of James Cameron’s epic film “Titanic” — and for those who have never let go — will be able to join Rose and Jack onboard the cinematic ship once again. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, a remastered “Titanic” will sail onto the big screen in 3D 4K HDR and a high-frame-rate, Mashable reported. The film was originally released in 1997.
netflixjunkie.com
“Who is he kidding? Not in your life Chappie” – Ryan Reynolds Pushes Back at Hugh Jackman’s Title Suggestion for Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been constantly teasing each other since they announced the return of Wolverine. Their shenanigans always keep the fans excited that what might they reveal next about Deadpool 3. Fans have plenty of questions in mind regarding the storyline and title of the movie. Especially, how this funny rivalry between the actors will be reflected by the superheroes on the silver screen.
Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyle Is the New Main Character of Titanic
More than two decades ago, Kate Winslet iconically starred as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 romantic tragedy Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's boyishly charming Jack Dawson. The historical blockbuster cleaned house during the 1998 awards season, winning Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and Grammys—though neither Winslet nor DiCaprio won any acting awards, despite nominations. (The real win was their heartwarming friendship.)
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter reveals his level of involvement in the new ‘Escape from New York’
John Carpenter has earned his reputation as a master of horror. He’s responsible for classics like Halloween, The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and They Live (not to mention kick-ass action movies Big Trouble in Little China and Assault on Precinct 13). He also played a major role behind the scenes on Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy, providing a new synth score for each film.
‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘A Tightrope Walk’ With Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Says: ‘These 2 Wrongs Actually Will Make a Right’
Combining the sarcastic, profanity-laden sensibility of Deadpool with the gruff, self-serious nature of Wolverine is not an immediate match made in heaven, but when considering those two characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, it becomes far more enticing. The two are set to team up for...
