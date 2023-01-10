Read full article on original website
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
1 Arizona City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
Trail of blood outside New Mexico home leads to Bengal tiger
Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, unexpectedly located a tiger while investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
golobos.com
Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Wolf Pack
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Paula Reus three-pointer gave New Mexico a 5-4 lead 2:33 into Wednesday’s game against Nevada and from there the Lobos never looked back, using a 19-5 run from that point for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. Five Lobos...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
KRQE News 13
Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Strong winds and high fire danger for most of New Mexico on Wednesday
Strong winds will move through Albuquerque and New Mexico on Wednesday. Several advisories and warnings have been issued due to the strong winds. Here's what you need to know about today's winds. High wind warning. High wind warnings have been been issued for most of eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
KOAT 7
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
