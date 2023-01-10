ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
golobos.com

Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Paula Reus three-pointer gave New Mexico a 5-4 lead 2:33 into Wednesday’s game against Nevada and from there the Lobos never looked back, using a 19-5 run from that point for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. Five Lobos...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
