Edwardsville, IL

advantagenews.com

Charges filed after high school threat

A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois MetroLink riders facing hour-long delays

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.. – MetroLink riders may have to wait an extra hour to get to their destinations. At this time, riders are being taken via bus to both MetroLink Station shuttles between Belleville and Fairview Heights. Shuttles are also taking passengers to the Memorial Hospital and Swansea stations.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Orphans fall to Mount Vernon on Friday

Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Driver Alert: City Of Edwardsville, IDOT Issue Alert Because Of Two One-Block Road Closures Near Downtown

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a driver alert that there are two one-block road closures in or near downtown Edwardsville. "The Illinois Department of Transportation closed a block of East Vandalia Street (between Kansas Street and Main Street) Wednesday morning...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wdml.com

Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns

SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
SANDOVAL, IL
advantagenews.com

Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary

A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
GODFREY, IL
wlds.com

City’s First Public EV Charging Station Unveiled at CNB Bank Friday

Jacksonville’s first public access electric vehicle charging station was unveiled this morning. The new Charge Point station is located at CNB Bank and Trust on West Morton Avenue in the east parking lot. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, with several bank and city officials on hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Q985

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

