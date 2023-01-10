MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO