Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
wgxa.tv
Investigators: Warner Robins man shot in leg following argument
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man was taken to the hospital after a gunfight on Arnold Boulevard. Following a call to 911 about two men shooting at each other, Warner Robins Police Officers responded and found one man had been shot. Investigators say that there was an...
wgxa.tv
71-year-old woman missing from Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 71-year-old woman who's family says hasn't been heard from in some time. Harriet Elaine Walker lives on Bloomfield Road and her family says she used to live on Peake Road before that. Ms. Walker...
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
wgxa.tv
Five arrested for Lake Wildwood burglary
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.
UPDATE: Peach deputies recapture inmate who escaped during yard call
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:. According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody. Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up. No other details are available at...
WALB 10
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
WMAZ
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
The victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, was found with a gunshot wound in her neck. She was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies investigating trailer theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a trailer. Deputies are in search of a white 2016 utility refrigerated- semi-trailer that was stolen from the Southbound M/P 179 Rest Area in Monroe County. The trailer was parked in the trucking area on...
'I'm devastated': Macon man crashes car into house after allegedly shooting deputy
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is left to pick up the pieces after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into her home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the homeowner about what happened and what led up to Friday night's events. You could hear the glass...
41nbc.com
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
henrycountytimes.com
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
Comments / 0