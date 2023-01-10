ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

Investigators: Warner Robins man shot in leg following argument

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man was taken to the hospital after a gunfight on Arnold Boulevard. Following a call to 911 about two men shooting at each other, Warner Robins Police Officers responded and found one man had been shot. Investigators say that there was an...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

71-year-old woman missing from Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 71-year-old woman who's family says hasn't been heard from in some time. Harriet Elaine Walker lives on Bloomfield Road and her family says she used to live on Peake Road before that. Ms. Walker...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Five arrested for Lake Wildwood burglary

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Deputies investigating trailer theft

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a trailer. Deputies are in search of a white 2016 utility refrigerated- semi-trailer that was stolen from the Southbound M/P 179 Rest Area in Monroe County. The trailer was parked in the trucking area on...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
BARNESVILLE, GA
WALB 10

2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

