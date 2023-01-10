Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us. As episode one of HBO’s new post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us came to a close, viewers were left wondering why is Ellie immune to a plague that decimated most of humanity. And that goes for those who have and those who haven’t played the critically acclaimed video game by the same name, developed by Naughty Dog. For the uninitiated, The Last of Us is set 20 years after a devastating pandemic that wiped out most of humankind. The disease, a parasitic fungus known as Cordyceps, quickly overtakes the host’s body...

