'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
In Touch Weekly

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Owe Money on Coyote Pass? Everything We Know About the Build Delay

Do the stars of Sister Wives owe money on their Coyote Pass property? Kody Brown purchased the land in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his four wives and their children. Nearly five years later, the Brown family has yet to start building their new houses on the land. ​Keep scrolling to find out ​why there are delays in their building plans and how much they owe on Coyote Pass .
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.

